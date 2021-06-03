VIDEO: Youth Pride Chorus Takes Over on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a Youth Pride Chorus celebration. Members will perform live solos and pre-recorded group numbers to raise their voices, create community, and speak out for social justice.

Youth Pride Chorus harnesses the power of the performing arts to galvanize lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and straight young people ages 13-22 as agents of change. YPC refuses homophobia, bullying, and all forms of hate by boldly asserting the joy, diversity, strength, and pride of today's youth. YPC singers discover their own power by empowering others in schools, online, and for the general public through electrifying performances of the highest calibre. For more information, visit: https://www.youthpridechorus.org/