VIDEO: Youth Pride Chorus Takes Over on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Members will perform live solos and pre-recorded group numbers to raise their voices.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a Youth Pride Chorus celebration. Members will perform live solos and pre-recorded group numbers to raise their voices, create community, and speak out for social justice.
Youth Pride Chorus harnesses the power of the performing arts to galvanize lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and straight young people ages 13-22 as agents of change. YPC refuses homophobia, bullying, and all forms of hate by boldly asserting the joy, diversity, strength, and pride of today's youth. YPC singers discover their own power by empowering others in schools, online, and for the general public through electrifying performances of the highest calibre. For more information, visit: https://www.youthpridechorus.org/
Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.