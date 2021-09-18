VIDEO: Would Julianne Moore Do Another Musical After DEAR EVAN HANSEN?

Julianne Moore has already conquered the big screen as one of Hollywood's most accomplished actors. Next week, she branches into a new genre... musicals! Moore stars as the maternal Heidi Hansen in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

"I love musicals! I'm always there. I always enjoy them... because it's something that I don't do," exclaimed Moore. "To go as an audience member to a new musical and sit there is so exciting. I was at [Dear Evan Hansen] right away- in the first month that it opened. I was so blown away by the show and by Ben [Platt] and the enormity of his talent."

But Platt wasn't the only reason she first enjoyed the show. "I was really compelled by the part of Heidi because it really comes out of left field. You don't really know who she is or how she feels, and then in this one extraordinary song, it's all revealed and is very moving."

Watch below as she chats more about recreating the role for the film and explains why she would (or wouldn't) consider starring in a Broadway show!