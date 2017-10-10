VIDEO: Women in the Sequel! Go Behind the Scenes with HAMILTON's Badass Set-Builders in London

HAMILTON will re-open the brand-new Victoria Palace Theatre with previews beginning on 6 December and opening night set for 21 December 2017, for a run through 30 June 2018. The London load-in starts in two weeks, and a badass crew of women are "werk, werking" to build the set. Scenic designer David Korins shot a behind-the-scenes video of "these amazing #WonderWomen" - check it out below!

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

The West End cast comprises Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Michael Jibson (King George), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) and Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton). At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Ash Hunter.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

#Regram @DavidKorins?: "Werk, Werk. 2 weeks to @HamiltonWestEnd? load-in! Blown away by the work of these amazing #WonderWomen #HamiltonLDN" pic.twitter.com/GmIBE27ut7 — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) October 10, 2017



