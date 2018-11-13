VIDEO: Will Swenson, Matt Doyle & More Strip Down for ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW

The Skivvies returned to Joe's Pub on November 11 with The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, their own twist on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.

Performers included: Diana Huey, Mike Viruet, Marissa Rosen, Rob Morrison, Christina Bianco, Matt Doyle, Andrew Keenan Bolger, Will Swenson, Mitch Jarvis, Taylor Iman Jones, and Travis Kent.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices, crazy harmonies, surprises, but no pants.

Watch all the performances below!

Science Fiction/Double Feature featuring The Skivvies

DAMMIT JANET featuring Matt Doyle and Diana Huey

FRANKENSTEIN PLACE featuring Travis Kent

TIME WARP featuring Mike Viruet

SWEET TRANSVESTITE featuring Will Swenson

SWORD OF DAMOCLES Featuring Andrew Keenan Bolger

Charles Atlas SONG featuring Taylor Iman Jones

HOT PATOOTIE featuring Marissa Rosen

TOUCHA featuring Lauren Molina

ONCE IN A WHILE featuring Nick Cearley

EDDIES TEDDY featuring Wayne Alan Wilcox

PLANET SHMANET featuring Nathan Lee Graham

FLOOR SHOW featuring Christina Bianco

DON'T DREAM IT featuring Eric Ulloa

I'M GOING HOME featuring Mitch Jarvis

SUPERHEROES featuring Rob Morrison

Information on future performances can be found here http://theskivviesnyc.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You