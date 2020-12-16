VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Shares Title Ideas for SISTER ACT 3

Whoopi Goldberg is excited to get in on the movie sequels trend with "Sister Act 3" and she has a few ideas for the title. You can also catch her in "The Stand," a CBS All Access limited event series based on the novel by Stephen King.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Born and raised in New York City, Whoopi worked in theatre and improvisation in San Diego and the Bay Area, where she performed with the Blake Street Hawkeyes theatre troupe. It was there that she created the characters which became "The Spook Show" and evolved into her hit Broadway show, Grammy Award-winning album and the HBO special that helped launch her career.

Whoopi made her motion picture debut in Steven Spielberg 's film version of Alice Walker 's "The Color Purple," for which she earned an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe Award. Her performance in "Ghost" earned her the Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and she has starred in such films as "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Clara's Heart," "The Long Walk Home," "Soapdish," "Sister Act," "Made in America," "Boys on the Side," "Ghosts of Mississippi," "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," "Girl, Interrupted," and "The Lion King," among many others.

Whoopi has also produced numerous series, specials and movies for television, as well as theatrical productions on Broadway and around the world, including the Tony Award-winning "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and the Tony-nominated "Sister Act: The Musical." Whoopi's Broadway credits include "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Xanadu" and she made her West End stage debut in a special limited run as Mother Superior in "Sister Act: The Musical" in 2011.

She is scheduled to join the West End revival of "Sister Act" in 2021.

