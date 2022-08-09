VIDEO: What's Tom Stoppard's LEOPOLDSTADT All About? The Company Explains

The Broadway company of Leopoldstadt is in rehearsals! Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, will begin its limited Broadway engagement on Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a Sunday, October 2 opening night at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours.

"This play is meant to be here, " explained director Patrick Marber. "It's going to play to it's natural audience- an audience not just of Jews, but immigrants and refugees and people who have come from all over the world to be in this great city. That's what this play is about. It's about traveling, finding your home, and learning to accommodate, assimilate and be a part of a culture that isn't necessarily your own."

