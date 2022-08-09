Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Leopoldstadt
Click Here for More on Leopoldstadt

VIDEO: What's Tom Stoppard's LEOPOLDSTADT All About? The Company Explains

Leopoldstadt will open on Broadway on October 2, 2022 at the Longacre Theatre.

Aug. 9, 2022  

The Broadway company of Leopoldstadt is in rehearsals! Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, will begin its limited Broadway engagement on Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a Sunday, October 2 opening night at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours.

"This play is meant to be here, " explained director Patrick Marber. "It's going to play to it's natural audience- an audience not just of Jews, but immigrants and refugees and people who have come from all over the world to be in this great city. That's what this play is about. It's about traveling, finding your home, and learning to accommodate, assimilate and be a part of a culture that isn't necessarily your own."

Below, watch as Marber and just a few of the 38-member company check in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge as they begin work in the rehearsal room!

Leopoldstadt
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night Of Broadway-Bound THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA In Chicago
August 7, 2022

The world premiere production of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical has officially opened in Chicago! The production began performances on July 19th, and celebrated opening night tonight, August 7th. The production runs through August 21st at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Watch the opening night curtain speeches from producer Kevin McCollum and director Anna D. Shapiro.
VIDEO: Watch ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
August 4, 2022

Today's lineup featured Disney on Broadway shows including performances from the Broadway casts of Aladdin and The Lion King, plus songs from Frozen. Watch the video here!
VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Muny's THE COLOR PURPLE
August 4, 2022

Get a first look at The Muny's production of The Color Purple, which began performances August 3rd and runs through August 9th, 2022.
VIDEO: Take a Gander Downtown with COME FROM AWAY
August 4, 2022

Come From Away is in its final summer on Broadway, which means you have just two more months to catch it at its home at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. When you do, take a gander downtown to check out the show's downtown partners, including One World Observatory, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and the World Trade Center.
VIDEO: Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's THE NOSEBLEED
August 1, 2022

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of The Nosebleed will run through Sunday, August 28 at the Claire Tow Theater. A new play written and directed by Aya Ogawa, Ogawa will also be featured in the production, along with Drae Campbell, Ashil Lee, Chris Manley, Saori Tsukada, and Kaili Y. Turner. Get a first look at footage of the production here!