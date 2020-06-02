VIDEO: West End Recovery Plan Outlines New Guidelines and Requirements For Re-Opening
In a new video, Cities of London & Westminster MP Nickie Aiken outlines the importance of the West End to the wider UK economy, and explores ways to counter the impact of Covid-19 on the theatres, cultural venues - and the hotels, bars and restaurants which rely on them.
Nickie explains "Covid has put our theatres and cultural venues in a perilous position. As things stand, 70 per cent of theatres and cultural venues will run out of cash by the end of the year. If these theatres and venues do not survive, the entire West End ecosystem is at risk of collapse. Theatres bring in visitors who stay in hotels, visit bars, eat at restaurants and go shopping. In this episode, I'm joined by the Royal Opera House, Royal Albert Hall, Society of London Theatre, UKHospitality, and Heart of London Business Alliance - and together we've drawn up a West End recovery plan."
Participants:
Nickie Aiken MP - Cities of London & Westminster
Julian Bird: CEO - The Society of London Theatre (SOLT)
Alex Beard: CEO - Royal Opera House
Craig Hassall: CEO - Royal Albert Hall
Ros Morgan: CEO - Heart of London Business Alliance
Kate Nicholls: CEO - UKHospitality
Watch the video below and read the full West End Recovery Plan at www.nickie.news/WestEnd
The plan covers guidelines that will need to be put in place in order to safely reopen. It includes social distancing, as well as government funding, and prioritizing culture, arts, leisure and hospitality sectors.
The plan calls for looking to overseas models, such as South Korea, Australia and Las Vegas, to look into methods for bringing mass people into buildings safely.
The hope is to get theatres, hotels and restaurants open for Christmas, one of the busiest times of the year.
The full plan can be found at nickieaiken.org.uk/WestEnd.
