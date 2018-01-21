VIDEO: Welcome to the Rock! Watch the Toronto Cast of COME FROM AWAY Perform the Opening Number for Canada's Hockey Day

Sportsnet has released a video of the Toronto cast of Come From Away performing the opening number "Welcome to the Rock" in honor of Canada's Hockey Day, which takes place in Newfoundland this year.

Watch the performance below!

Part of the 2017-18 Mirvish Subscription Season, the Canadian production of Come From Away begins performances February 13, 2018 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, ON.

Tickets are now on sale through September 2, 2018 and are available online at mirvish.com or by phone at 1-800-461-3333.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein and direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley (Memphis).

The Canadian cast of COME FROM AWAY features Saccha Dennis, Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Barbara Fulton, Lisa Horner, James Kall, George Masswohl, Ali Momen, Jack Noseworthy, Cory O'Brien, Kristen Peace, Eliza-Jane Scott, Kevin Vidal, Susan Dunstan, Kate Etienne, Amir Haidar, Jeff Madden, David Silvestri and Cailin Stadnyk.

