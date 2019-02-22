MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL
VIDEO: Welcome to His Home! Harry Hadden-Paton Tours Henry Higgins' House at MY FAIR LADY

Feb. 22, 2019  

Harry Hadden-Paton has grown accustomed to his home on Wimpole Street and he's giving us a tour of Michael Yeargan's Tony-nominated scenic design! Go inside Henry Higgins' home in the video below.

Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the stellar cast tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

The classic score features "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live." The original 1956 production won six Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Hadden-Paton's West End credits include: The Importance of Being Earnest (Ian Charleson Award nomination), Flare Path and The Pride. Off-West End includes She Stoops to Conquer(National Theatre), Posh (Royal Court), The Changeling (Young Vic) and The Prince of Homburg (Donmar Warehouse). Film: The Little Stranger, About Time, The Hollow Crown, The Deep Blue Sea, In the Loop, La Vie en Rose. TV includes Bertie Pelham on "Downton Abbey," Martin Charteris on "The Crown," Gaston de Foix on "Versailles" and Hans von Enke on "Wallander."

