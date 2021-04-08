VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Today, Disney+ revealed the official season two trailer and key art for "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," premiering Friday, May 14. In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Watch the new trailer beloww!

In addition to Rodrigo and Bassett, the series regulars are Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Guest starring this season are Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel.

Season one of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is currently available on Disney+. It has been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes as measured by a consensus of reviews by top critics and audience members and was recently awarded a GLAAD Media Award. The series is created and executive produced by Tim Federle ("Ferdinand").

