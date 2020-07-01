VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DIVOS! Starring Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nicole Sullivan, Matt Steele, & More!

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, has acquired U.S. rights to the farcical comedy, DIVOS!. The comedy will be available to rent and own on DVD and North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media on July 14, 2020.

DIVOS! tells the story of what happens when Egos collide as a self-proclaimed 'Broadway Legend' is forced to share the spotlight with the school's star athlete in the high school musical. Ricky Redmond is a teen acting legend--at least in his own mind (and his mother's, of course).

Directed by Ryan Patrick Bartley from a screenplay by Matt Steele, DIVOS! features an ensemble cast including: Matt Steele ('Ricky'), Marissa Jaret Winokur ('Sister Hartt'), Timothy Brundidge ('Josh'), Nicole Sullivan ('Candy'), Jayson Bernard ('Mr. Aubrey'), Jason Stuart ('Barry'), and Jake Busey ('Mr. Kelly').

Watch the trailer below!

"There's always that one kid who takes the school play way too seriously. DIVOS! is for those kids whose year is made or broken the day the cast list is posted," said writer/producer/star Matt Steele.

After years of giving show-stopping performances as an underclassman in the St. James School's musicals, he knows he's a shoe-in for the leading role his senior year.

But when the school's baseball MVP Josh Kelly shows up at auditions, the never humble Ricky finally meets his match. Mustering up some team spirit, Ricky takes Josh under his wing and teaches THE ROOKIE actor the ins and outs of being a teenage divo. He soon realizes, though, that Josh's ambition and star quality are more dangerous than he had originally thought. The claws come out in this vicious battle for the spotlight, and through lies, manipulation, and blackmail, it is clear that all is fair in war and musical theatre.

DIVOS! was produced by Jayson Bernard, Roberto Rosario, Jr., Matt Steele, Ryan P. Bartley, Javier Montoya, Maria Capp, and Kristi Kilday

"DIVOS! was a labor of love, everyone on the team has given their heart to this film, and we believe it shows," said Roberto Rosario Jr., producer and co-owner of J&R Productions. "We are so glad to be sharing it with the world this Summer."

Freestyle Digital Media's Director of Acquisitions, Caleb Ward, negotiated the deal to acquire DIVOS! with producer Maria Capp.

