VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Kingdommtc's Streaming Play EMPRESS'S DIARY

Kingdommtc.com in the midst of the 2020 world pandemic has released a new online drama for audiences to enjoy!

"Empress's Diary" takes us inside the complex lives of two sisters who are fashion designer moguls. The play was written and Directed by Nickolas The III.

The company has released the official trailer, which can be seen below!

To stream the play in its entirety, visit Kingdommtc.com.

"Empress's Diary" features guest host, actor and producer Ian Paola, costumes by Andres Biel, and music by We R Redemption.

The show stars Chantia Bailey, Jazmine Shirley, Dre Coulibaly, Darren Defreitas and Georgetta Buggs.

Empress's Diary will be available to stream until September 30, 2020. Virtual orders are only $5 plus Tax. You can view at your discretion until September 30, 2020.

