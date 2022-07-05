VIDEO: Watch the Queens of SIX in the Broadway Bares XXX Finale

The 30th anniversary of Broadway Bares filled New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on June 26, 2022, with an abundance of "community, unity and nudity" as the venerable modern-day burlesque spectacular wrapped up Pride Sunday with a raucous return to in-person performances after a pandemic-induced three-year hiatus. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, two standing-room-only performances of Broadway Bares: xx raised $1,893,715.

The journey, a fitting closing for New York City's Pride Sunday, reimagined superheroes, mythology and fairy tales, peeked under the big top and behind mysterious doors, and explored beloved stories of stage and screen.

In a finale that was "one-of-a-kind, no category," Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack and Courtney Mack of Broadway's Six led the company in an energetic and exhilarating number choreographed by Gabriella Sorrentino. Riffing off of Rihanna's "We Found Love in a Hopeless Place," the dancers celebrated finding love in a topless place. The entire Broadway Bares: xx cast filled to the stage for a jubilant final conclusion to the show. Watch the full number below!