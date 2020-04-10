VIDEO: Watch the Performance of 'Fight Song' Featuring Deaf West Theatre Company on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

Click Here for More Articles on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

NBC has shared the video of the unique rendition of Rachel Platten's "Fight Song," as performed through dance and American Sign Language on last week's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Sandra Mae Frank stars as Abigail, alongside performers from the Deaf West Theatre Company as Zoey (Jane Levy) watches a conflict play out between Abigail and her father Howie (Zak Orth). Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore serves as producer and choreographer on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

Watch the performance below!

The show will return with a new episode on Sunday, April 19 featuring guest star Renee Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton") facing off with Lauren Graham's "Joan" in a performance of "The Boy Is Mine."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You