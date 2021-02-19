VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Musical Netflix Series COUNTRY COMFORT

"Smash" star Katharine McPhee will take on a new role in a new musical series, "Country Comfort."

When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (Katharine McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they've been missing.

To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she's been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.

Watch the official trailer for musical Netflix series "Country Comfort" below!

