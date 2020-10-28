VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for David Bowie Biopic STARDUST
David Bowie is one of the most seminal legends in music history.
David Bowie is one of the most seminal legends in music history; but who was the man behind the many faces? In 1971, a 24-year-old fledgling David Bowie (Johnny Flynn) is sent to America to promote his newest record, The Man Who Sold the World.
Watch the trailer below!
Leaving behind his pregnant wife Angie (Jena Malone), Bowie and his band embark on a makeshift coast-to-coast promotional tour with struggling Mercury Records publicist Rob Oberman (Marc Maron).
David Bowie's first hit was the song "Space Oddity" in 1969. The original Pop chameleon, Bowie became a science-fiction character for his breakout Ziggy Stardust album. He later co-wrote "Fame" with John Lennon, which became his first American #1 single. An accomplished actor, Bowie starred in The Man Who Fell to Earth, in 1976. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. He died in 2016.
Opening in theaters and VOD November 25th.
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!
- VIDEO: On This Day, October 26- Happy Birthday, Anthony Rapp
- VIDEO: Aaron Sorkin Says He's Stressed About The Election on THE LATE LATE SHOW