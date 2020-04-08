VIDEO: Watch the New Music Video for Marc Shaiman's 'God Save The City' From DEMENTOS
Marc Shaiman has released a new music video for his song "God Save The City" from the 1970's musical Dementos. It was originally written as an ode to the homeless and marginalized and later offered some light during the AIDS crisis. As you listen to the lyrics, you will understand why it's also the perfect anthem for today's trying times during the COVID-19 crisis.
Take a look at Marc's Instagram post with the video below:
In the late 1970's, conceiver/lyricist @robert_i_yiy_yiy and I wrote a musical called "DEMENTOS," that looked compassionately at the NYC street scene. The finale was a song called "God Save The City." Well, April 2020 seems the right time to bring this song back into the sunlight and our friend @americanmontage created a video to accompany the striking vocals of @jeniferlewisforreal with background vocals by @capathianyc @shaynasteele @jasonpaige and @theebillyporter from a live recording of an AIDS benefit in NYC in 1995. We put this together to try to stay creative during this time. If this presentation moves you to, please donate to @theactorsfund or @bcefa. Special thanks to the friends who helped: Scott M. Riesett, @samtahoad, @juliawalker500, Shayna Steele, Dave Cook and Darren Jones. Thank you all! God save the city. #COVID19 #virus #GodSaveTheCity #Gratitude #FirstResponders
A post shared by Marc Shaiman (@marc_shaiman) on Apr 8, 2020 at 8:01am PDT
Marc Shaiman (music), Robert I Rubinsky (lyrics) , and Eric Marciano (video).
