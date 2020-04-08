VIDEO: Watch the New Music Video for Marc Shaiman's 'God Save The City' From DEMENTOS

Marc Shaiman has released a new music video for his song "God Save The City" from the 1970's musical Dementos. It was originally written as an ode to the homeless and marginalized and later offered some light during the AIDS crisis. As you listen to the lyrics, you will understand why it's also the perfect anthem for today's trying times during the COVID-19 crisis.

Take a look at Marc's Instagram post with the video below:

Marc Shaiman (music), Robert I Rubinsky (lyrics) , and Eric Marciano (video).





