VIDEO: Watch the Full HIT LIST Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, Featuring Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and More!

SMASH fans, rejoice! The full Hit List concert, which premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2013, is now available on YouTube!

The show stars Jeremy Jordan, Carrie Manolakos, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, Molly Hager, Eric Michael Krop, Julia Mattison, Monet Julia Sabel, and Eric William Morris.

Watch the full concert below!

The second season of NBC's Smash featured a fictional new Broadway musical called HIT LIST, written by characters played by Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, American Son, The CW's 'Supergirl') and Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, Les Miserables, The CW's 'The Flash'), and starring Krysta Rodriguez (First Date, The Addams Family, Netflix's 'Daybreak'). Recording artist and viral YouTube star Carrie Manolakos (Wicked, 'The Greatest Showman') recorded the demo versions for many of the "Hit List" songs and plays the role originated on-screen by Katherine McPhee, who was unavailable for the concerts.

The fictional musical opened at Manhattan Theatre Workshop and then transferred to Broadway, opening at the Barrymore Theatre and winning seven Tony Awards. HIT LIST the musical received its actual world premiere performance at 54 Below on December 8 and 9, 2013.

Hit List features a book by Julia Brownell, music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, Joe Iconis, Andrew Mc Mahon, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman & Scott Whittman, and Lucie Silvas.

The HIT LIST BAND featured Benjamin Rauhala (Piano/Synth/Conductor), Charlie Rosen (Guitar), Shannon Ford (Drum Set), Alisa Horn (Cello), Dennis Michael Keefe (Bass), and Hiroko Taguchi (Violin). Drew Gasparini, Joe Iconis, Andrew McMahon, and Justin Paul all made guest appearances at the piano.





