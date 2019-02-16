VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer For DESCENDANTS 3, Starring Dove Cameron and More!

Feb. 16, 2019  

The first trailer has been released for Descendants 3!

Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (Booboo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet.

Watch the trailer below!

Emmy Award and DGA Award-winning director Kenny Ortega ("Descendants," "High School Musical" trilogy) is the director, executive producer and choreographer.

Writers Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon ("The Starter Wife," "Runaway Bride," "Descendants," "Descendants 2") will also serve as executive producers alongside Ortega and executive producer Wendy Japhet. Kara Saun ("Descendants," "Descendants 2," "Project Runway") is the costume designer. Mark Hofeling ("Descendants," "Descendants 2," "High School Musical," "ZOMBIES") is the production designer. Shawn Williamson ("Descendants 2," "Adventures in Babysitting") is producer. Jamal Sims ("Step Up," "Hannah Montana Movie") joins Kenny Ortega as choreographer.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

