VIDEO: Watch the Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Perform on THE VIEW

Click Here for More Articles on Little Shop of Horrors

The cast of Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors appeared on The View today to perform a medley of the show's opening number and "You Never Know". Watch Jeremy Jordan, Salome Smith, Aveena Sawyer, and Joy Woods perform from the classic musical below!

Today's Halloween episode of the talk show paid tribute to movie musicals. Jeremy Jordan joined the co-hosts during the opening to introduce Whoopi Goldberg as Audrey II. Watch a roundup of clips from "The Viewsical" here.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

Currently starring in the production are Tony Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, American Son) as Seymour, Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S, alongside returning cast members Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and Aveena Sawyer as Crystal. Rounding out the cast is Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.