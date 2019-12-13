VIDEO: Watch the Cast of CHICAGO Ask 'What Would Fosse Do?' at BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies

Six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising erupted into two extraordinary performances of lighthearted parodies, inspiring calls-to-action and exceptional dance earlier this week at Red Bucket Follies. The show, which was performed December 9 and 10, 2019, celebrated the 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in fall fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Red Bucket Follies raised a remarkable $5,631,888, the second-highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares history. The total was announced at the conclusion of Tuesday's performance by Christian Borle and Jonathan Groff (Little Shop of Horrors) and Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical).

After looking across Broadway's impressive landscape, the cast of Chicago asked the question, "What Would Fosse Do?" if he had a hand in today's blockbusters. The answer was an inspired twist on three of theater's biggest hits, delivering classic Fosse choreography and his slinky, sultry treatment to The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls and Hamilton. Check out the full performance below!





