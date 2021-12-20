VIDEO: Watch the Cast of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE in the Recording Studio

Click Here for More Articles on CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon release the studio recording of Caroline, or Change (The New Broadway Cast Recording) from Broadway Records/Roundabout Records, with the physical release date set for January 14, 2022. For more info or to pre-order, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

The New Broadway Cast Recording of Caroline, or Change is produced by Elliot Scheiner, Nigel Lilley, Jeanine Tesori, and Van Dean and edited and mixed by Lawrence Manchester. Executive Producing are Sydney Beers, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jim Kierstead/Broadway Factor, and Richard Allen/Taran Gray. Associate Producers are Gina Maria Leonetti, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Walport Productions, Franklin Theatrical Group/John Wall, and Mia Moravis. Caroline, or Change (The New Broadway Cast Recording) is the premiere cast album presented by Roundabout Records and its new partnership with Broadway Records.

Caroline, or Change began preview performances on October 8, 2021 and opened on October 27, 2021. This is a limited engagement through January 9, 2022 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).