VIDEO: Watch a THIRTYSOMETHING Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a THIRTYSOMETHING Reunion! The gang is back together again! Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Melanie Mayron, Timothy Busfield, Patricia Wettig, Peter Horton, and Polly Draper will all join the episode to talk about their seminal series that defined a generation.
Thirtysomething aired on ABC from 1987 to 1991. It is about a group of baby boomers in their thirties who live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and how they handle the lifestyle that dominated American culture during the 1980s given their involvement in the early 1970s counterculture as young adults.
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
