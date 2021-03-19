VIDEO: Watch a THE WEST WING Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with "What's next?" A "West Wing" Reunion! Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Josh Malina, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, Melissa Fitzgerald and Jimmy Smits will leave their White House duties behind to come together for an evening of fun and reminiscing.

The West Wing is an American serial political drama television series created by Aaron Sorkin that was originally broadcast on NBC from September 1999 to May 2006. The series is set primarily in the West Wing of the White House, where the Oval Office and offices of presidential senior staff are located, during the fictitious Democratic administration of Josiah Bartlet.a??