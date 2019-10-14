VIDEO: Watch a Revealing Interview with Elton John on TODAY SHOW!

Elton John sits down with NBC's Harry Smith for a candid interview ahead of the release of his new autobiography, "Me." Watch as the music legend opens up about his rise to stardom, his relationship with his mother and his cocaine addiction. "I'm so lucky to have survived ALL THAT I've done," he says.

Watch the interview below!

The monumental career of international singer/songwriter and performer Elton John has spanned more than five decades. He is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 35 gold and 25 platinum albums and more than 250 million records sold worldwide. The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has awarded Elton multiple Grammys, including the Grammy Legend Award. In the early 1990s, Elton collaborated with lyricist Tim Rice on the soundtrack for The Lion King, winning him an Academy Award. The album produced two top-selling, award-winning singles: "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Circle of Life." The Tony Award-winning Broadway productions of The Lion King and Aida both won Grammys for Best Musical Show Album. Elton composed the music for Billy Elliot, which was nominated for a record nine Olivier Awards, winning Best Musical, among others. He garnered a top-five U.K. hit with the song "Electricity." Billy Elliot was nominated for a record-tying 15 TONY AWARDS and won ten including Best Musical. Elton was also one of the producers for Next Fall on Broadway. In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading nonprofit HIV/AIDS organizations. In 1998, the Queen of England knighted him Sir Elton John, CBE. In 2004, Elton received the Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime contributions to American culture and excellence through the performing arts.



