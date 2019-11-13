VIDEO: Watch Tinkerbelle the Dog's Cover of Lea Michele's Christmas In New York with Appearances by Kerry Butler and More

Holiday Time is here! Tinkerbelle the Dog's cover of Lea Michelle's Christmas In New York will bring all good cheer.

Directed by Sam Carrell, Featuring Broadway Celebrities; Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart, Tony Nominee Kerry Butler, Broadways "Hadestown" The Fates - Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad, Will Coombs (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Ferryman, A Bronx Tale), Hudson Loverro (School Of Rock, A Bronx Tale, Assassins, Ragtime, Kinky Boots) and Xiaoxiao Cao (Phantom of The Opera).

Watch below!

Christmas In New York is Lea Michelle's brand new holiday original covered here by Gina Naomi Baez (She's Gotta Have it).

Rounding out this video cast; Mary Baron, Nick Gordon, Megan Campbell, Vincent Cloyd Exito, Gianna Marino, Megan McLaughlin, Erin Monteleone, Ashley Gale Munzek, Samantha E. Turlington, Lily Ventura, Gina Naomi Baez and of course the star of the video - Tinkerbelle The Dog!





