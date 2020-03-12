VIDEO: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'In the Stone' From CAMILLE CLAUDEL

Get a sneak preview of Teal Wicks singing "In the Stone" from CAMILLE CLAUDEL! CAMILLE CLAUDEL will begins its run at Signature Theatre on March 24.

Video below!

Teal Wicks (Broadway's The Cher Show, Wicked) and Hugh Panaro (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, Side Show) are set to star as Camille Claudel and Auguste Rodin in Signature Theatre's world premiere production of Camille Claudel with book and lyrics by Nan Knighton (Broadway's The Scarlet Pimpernel) and music by Frank Wildhorn (Broadway's Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel).

Turn-of-the-century French sculptor Camille Claudel was a groundbreaking artist and a revolutionary free-thinker - but her entire life was determined by the people around her, from her passionate and tumultuous love affair with Auguste Rodin to her unsupportive mother to the gender-based censorship of her work.





