VIDEO: Watch Stella Adler Center's A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND WORK OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM

The Stella Adler Center for the Arts offered "A Celebration of the Life and Work of Stephen Sondheim", a public event to discuss the life and work of Stephen Sondheim on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Participants included theatrical luminaries Joanna Gleason and Donna Murphy, as well as two leading intellectuals of our time, Dr. Cornel West and American linguist John McWhorter, moderated by author Jamie Bernstein. The talk took a multi-lensed look into the depth, complexity and nuanced work of Stephen Sondheim, with perspectives on Sondheim's vast contributions from both sides of the footlights. The event, offered via Zoom webinar, is now available to watch in its entirety for free.

Watch below!

Said Artistic Director Tom Oppenheim, "This conversation followed a previous one with Dr. Cornel West in dialogue with Thomas Chatterton Williams moderated by Colin Greer, entitled 'Absolute Condemnation of No One, Art in a Polarized World'. In that discussion Dr. West spoke of his admiration of Stephen Sondheim referring to him as 'one of the greatest living geniuses of the theater'. I'm so honored to hear our five friends talk about Sondheim and his work and to share this discussion with the community. We intend to produce many more events like these that center art as a vehicle for depth, complexity, nuance and humanity."