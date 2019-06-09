VIDEO: Watch Stage and Screen Legend Rosemary Harris Accept 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony Award

Rosemary Harris won her first Tony Award nearly 55 years ago in THE LION IN WINTER, now starring in the Lincoln Center Broadway revival of MY FAIR LADY, at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, she received a 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Watch Rosemary Harris Accept her Lifetime Achievement Award Below

Harris, a Tony Award winner for Best Actress for her performance in The Lion in Winter (1965), is currently starring as Mrs. Higgins in Lincoln Center Theater's award-winning production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady.

Her other 25 Broadway credits include Tony nominations for The Royal Family (2009), Waiting in the Wings (1999), the LCT production of Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance (1996), Hay Fever (1985), Pack of Lies (1984), Heartbreak House (1983) and Old Times (1972). She won the Theatre World Award for The Climate of Eden( 1952) and was a founding member in Ellis Rabb's APA-Phoenix Company (1960-67).

Her London theater credits include Dame Laurentia McLachlan with John Gielgud in his farewell theatre performance in The Best of Friends (1988); All My Sons (1982); Desdemona opposite Richard Burton in Othello (1956, Old Vic); and at The Royal National Theatre, Ophelia with Peter O'Toole in Hamlet (1964) and Yelena with Laurence Olivier in his celebrated production of Uncle Vanya (1964).

Off-Broadway she earned an Obie Award in 2003 for All Over. Her film credits include Aunt May in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and Tom and Viv (Oscar nomination), and on TV she earned an Emmy Award for "Notorious Woman," and a Golden Globe Award winner for "Holocaust."





