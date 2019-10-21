VIDEO: Watch Sergio Trujillo on THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS

Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo is featured in this streaming episode of October's THEATER: All the Moving Parts, hosted by veteran journalist Patrick Pacheco. Trujillo is celebrated for his stunning talent in matching steps to character and story in such musicals as Jersey Boys, Memphis, On Your Feet! and Ain't Too Proud for which he won the 2019 Tony Award.

Watch below!

In the program, featuring rare personal photographs and footage from his many Broadway shows,Trujillo says "Musical theater is a sacred art," a belief inculcated in him through two mentors from his early Broadway dance career: Jerome Robbins and Bob Fosse.

His passion and commitment are distilled through a past that includes an impoverished childhood in Colombia, an arrival later in the United States as undocumented, and an unflinching belief in the American dream. Years later, he paid tribute in one of the most emotional Tony acceptance speeches ever.

Pacheco says, "Sergio is a fearless and protean artist, and he doesn't stint on his efforts. Trujillo said, 'The things that scare me are the things I have to do.' For example, as a master of detail, he searched high and low to take lessons with an Austrian folk dance teacher when he was assigned to choreograph The Sound of Music. For On Your Feet salsa came naturally to him, the joyful, sensual sound that seeped into his DNA from birth. It's a joy Sergio is determined to share with the world."

"THEATER: All the Moving Parts" is a new CUNY TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with top theater artists including playwright Theresa Rebeck, director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw, intimacy director Claire Warden and Literary Executor Ted Chapin. Of Pacheco, Rebeck said, "I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself." Go to tv.cuny.edu/theaterallthemovingparts to see these and other episodes.

Patrick Pacheco is an Emmy-winning commentator and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Esquire.com, and many other periodicals. He wrote the 2009 Disney documentary "Waking Sleeping Beauty," and is the co-writer, with Maria Cassi, of the play, "My Life with Men...and other animals." He is the writer and editor of the Amazon best seller "American Theatre Wing, An Oral History: 100 Years, 100 Voices, 100 Million Miracles."

Sergio Trujillo is the recipient of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography for 'Ain't Too Proud; The Life and Times of The Temptations', a Tony Award nominee for On Your Feet! and was the recipient of the 2015 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for Memphis. Born in Columbia and raised in Toronto, Trujillo studied sciences at the University of Toronto and also attended chiropractic school. Over 30 year ago, he came to the US as an undocumented immigrant to pursue his dance career.

Trujillo had the honor of having four shows simultaneously running on Broadway; Tony Award winning Best Musical Memphis (Olivier Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk and Astaire Award nominations), Tony and Olivier Award winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys (Greenroom Award, Olivier, Drama Desk, Dora, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), The Addams Family, and Next to Normal, the recipient of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize.





