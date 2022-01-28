VIDEO: Watch Scenes from CLUE at Paper Mill Playhouse

On Sunday, January 30, Paper Mill Playhouse will celebrate opening night of Clue, directed by Casey Hushion. Getting its Paper Mill production after a postponement in the fall of 2020, murder and blackmail are back on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro game, this farce-meets-murder-mystery is bloody good fun.

Clue features John Treacy Egan (Oliver! at Paper Mill, My Fair Lady on Broadway) as Colonel Mustard, Donna English (Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast at Paper Mill; Nice Work If You Can Get It on Broadway) as Mrs. White, Kathy Fitzgerald (The Producers, Wicked on Broadway) as Mrs. Peacock, Sarah Hollis (Paper Mill debut, King Charles III at Pasadena Playhouse) as Miss Scarlet, Kolby Kindle (Paper Mill debut, Waitress national tour) as Cop & Others, Michael Kostroff (Lend Me a Tenor, The Producers at Paper Mill) as Professor Plum, Alex Mandell (Paper Mill debut, The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway) as Mr. Green, Isabelle McCalla (Beehive at Paper Mill, The Prom on Broadway) as Yvette, Mark Price (The Producers at Paper Mill, Mary Poppins on Broadway) as Wadsworth, Hazel Anne Raymundo (Paper Mill debut, Pacific Overtures on Broadway) as Cook & Others, and Graham Stevens (Paper Mill debut, In Transit on Broadway) as Mr. Boddy & Others. Understudies are Pamela Bob (Hand to God, Gentlemen's Guide... on Broadway), Jamie LaVerdiere (The Baker's Wife at Paper Mill, The Producers on Broadway), Alanna Saunders (Paper Mill debut, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway), and Jeff Skowron (Paper Mill debut, Enron on Broadway). Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021-2022 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.





Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

