VIDEO: Watch Rebecca Luker Sing Touching Song, 'Time' from WAS
The song is from Barry Kleinbort and Joseph Thalken's musical, Was.
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, beloved Broadway actress Rebecca Luker has passed away from complications from ALS. She was 59 years old.
Below, listen as Rebecca sings a song from Barry Kleinbort and Joseph Thalken's musical Was, titled "Time." The song was featured on Jamie deRoy & Friends Vol. 7: The Real Thing.
The lyrics to the song are as follows:
There's a film that plays inside my head
Full of things we did and words we said
We were both so young,
Didn't have a dime...
All we had was plenty of time...
But the world was sweet
And life was fine
And the nights were warm as apple wine
And we shared a bed
That was made for two
Where, at night, I'd tell all my dreams to you
And you'd promise they would come true
In time...
I would depend on your warming touch
There was no end to your willing heart
And what I asked, you would always do
Even when I knew what I asked might drive us apart
In time...
Now, that leaves me here
So far away
Thinkin' how the two of us went astray
Still, I close my eyes
And the movie plays
That remembers us in our prime...
And I get to view
Me and you...
In a time when all that we had...
Was time....
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
