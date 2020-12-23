VIDEO: Watch Rebecca Luker Sing Touching Song, 'Time' from WAS

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, beloved Broadway actress Rebecca Luker has passed away from complications from ALS. She was 59 years old.

Below, listen as Rebecca sings a song from Barry Kleinbort and Joseph Thalken's musical Was, titled "Time." The song was featured on Jamie deRoy & Friends Vol. 7: The Real Thing.

The lyrics to the song are as follows:

There's a film that plays inside my head

Full of things we did and words we said

We were both so young,

Didn't have a dime...

All we had was plenty of time...

But the world was sweet

And life was fine

And the nights were warm as apple wine

And we shared a bed

That was made for two

Where, at night, I'd tell all my dreams to you

And you'd promise they would come true

In time...

I would depend on your warming touch

There was no end to your willing heart

And what I asked, you would always do

Even when I knew what I asked might drive us apart

In time...

Now, that leaves me here

So far away

Thinkin' how the two of us went astray

Still, I close my eyes

And the movie plays

That remembers us in our prime...

And I get to view

Me and you...

In a time when all that we had...

Was time....

Photo Credit: Walter McBride