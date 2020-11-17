VIDEO: Watch New Music Video for Brennin Hunt's 'Heaven's On the Way'

Brennin previously starred in Pretty Woman and Rent Live.

Broadway veteran Brennin Hunt has teamed up with Hope For The Day for the release of his new song- 'Heaven's on the Way'. Watch the music video below!

Hope For The Day (HFTD) is a non-profit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education. Join the Proactive Suicide Prevention conversation at http://www.hftd.org

Brennin Hunt made his Broadway debut in Pretty Woman. He also starred in Fox's "Rent: Live!." The singer-songwriter also recently wrapped the indie feature Walking With Herb set for premiere 2020, and previously guest starred in ABC's "Nashville" and "X Factor." Following his music debut in 2016, Brennin was listed in Rolling Stones' "10 Artists You Need To Know" and since then has toured across North America opening for known acts like America.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You