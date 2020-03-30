VIDEO: Watch NYU's Cast of A CHORUS LINE Dance to One (Reprise)/Finale

The cast of NYU's A Chorus Line was slated to perform their production this weekend, but the show was canceled due to the current health crisis. They decided that while they can't perform in person, they can perform virtually.

The description of the video of the cast dancing to the number One (Reprise)/Finale stated:

Our production of "A Chorus Line" was supposed to go up this weekend at NYU. Due to COVID19, our show has been postponed indefinitely. While we are devastated that we cannot perform our show in the capacity we had originally planned, we are still dancing!!! The Show Must Go On!!!



Enjoy our cast performing "One (Reprise)/Finale" even though we are not all physically together right now! Stay healthy and safe!

Check out the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You