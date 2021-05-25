VIDEO: Watch Michael Mott's Music Video for 'Lost in Love,' Featuring Ciara Renée!

Michael Mott has released the music video for single "Lost in Love," featuring Broadway's Ciara Renée! Watch the new music video below.

"Lost In Love" is featured on Mott's new EP, "The Only One." The 6 track collection features vocals by "Frozen" on Broadway star Ciara Renée, "Hamilton" standout Blaine Krauss, and "American Idol" standout Pia Toscano. The song was co-written by Carson Rammelt and produced by SIXFOOT 5.

The album is available now on all streaming platforms; listen here.

Michael Mott is a composer, lyricist, singer, actor and voice teacher living in NYC. Born and raised in New Hartford, New York, Michael graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Musical Theatre Performance. After graduating, he moved to New York City and enjoyed a successful career performing in numerous Off-Broadway, regional and national touring shows. In 2012 he decided to shift his focus to writing and was accepted into the prestigious BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Writer's Workshop.

As composer/lyricist, Michael's original musicals include "Mob Wife" and "Faustus." He co-conceived and composed music to the original ten minute musical, "Riding Out The Storm," written with lyricist and librettist, Christine Toy Johnson.

Ciara Renee can be seen onscreen in Facebook Watch's series "Strangers," Netflix's "Master of None," CBS's "Big Bang Theory," and on the CW's "Legends of Tomorrow," "Arrow," and "Flash." She originated the role of The Witch in Big Fish, and appeared as the Leading Player in Pippin on Broadway.

She was seen most recently on Broadway as Elsa in Frozen the Musical.