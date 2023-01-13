VIDEO: Watch MJ Star Myles Frost Perform 'Billie Jean' on TAMRON HALL

MJ the Musical star Myles Frost appeared on the Tamron Hall Show today, speaking about how he approached the iconic role and meeting Michael Jackson's son, Prince. Frost also gave an exclusive performance of "Billie Jean."

Frost, who was the youngest person to win a Tony Award in the category of best lead actor in a musical for "MJ The Musical," shared what Prince told him backstage.

"He was the first person that was a part of the family that I spoke to. He came and saw one of the previews, this was way before opening night. And I talked to him after the show and the first thing he said was 'I appreciate you for not impersonating my father.'

He said, 'you really brought out the essence and, you know, you showed his passion and his love not only for the music and the creation process, but the people that he worked with and how much he loved them and how much he wanted to care of those people,'" Frost shared.

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Watch a clip from the interview here:

Watch a clip of Frost performing "Billie Jean" here: