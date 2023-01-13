Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch MJ Star Myles Frost Perform 'Billie Jean' on TAMRON HALL

MJ the Musical is now playing at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Jan. 13, 2023  

MJ the Musical star Myles Frost appeared on the Tamron Hall Show today, speaking about how he approached the iconic role and meeting Michael Jackson's son, Prince. Frost also gave an exclusive performance of "Billie Jean."

Frost, who was the youngest person to win a Tony Award in the category of best lead actor in a musical for "MJ The Musical," shared what Prince told him backstage.

"He was the first person that was a part of the family that I spoke to. He came and saw one of the previews, this was way before opening night. And I talked to him after the show and the first thing he said was 'I appreciate you for not impersonating my father.'

He said, 'you really brought out the essence and, you know, you showed his passion and his love not only for the music and the creation process, but the people that he worked with and how much he loved them and how much he wanted to care of those people,'" Frost shared.

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Watch a clip from the interview here:

Watch a clip of Frost performing "Billie Jean" here:




Related Stories
VIDEO: MJ Star Myles Frost Reveals His Full Circle Moment With Jennifer Hudson Photo
VIDEO: MJ Star Myles Frost Reveals His Full Circle Moment With Jennifer Hudson
Myles Frost appeared on GMA3 to discuss starring as Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical on Broadway. The recent Tony winner reacted to their Grammy nomination and shared a recent memory with Jennifer Hudson when asked if he would like to EGOT. Watch the new interview video now!
Apollo Levine Assumes the Role of Joseph Jackson/Rob in MJ Photo
Apollo Levine Assumes the Role of Joseph Jackson/Rob in MJ
Apollo Levine will assume the role of “Joseph Jackson/Rob” in MJ on Broadway! MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.
MJ THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through September 2023 Photo
MJ THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through September 2023
Beginning Wednesday, November 23rd at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ The Musical will be available for performances through Sunday, September 3, 2023. MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.
Photos: Corey J of MJ Records CAROLS FOR A CURE Photo
Photos: Corey J of MJ Records CAROLS FOR A CURE
BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Corey J of MJ-The Musical as he laid down his vocal track of “Angels We Have Heard on High. This is a new version of the this standard with a new arrangement by Ben Cohn who also served as Music Director. Check out photos from the sessions here!

From This Author - Michael Major


Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW TomorrowLea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
January 12, 2023

Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Pamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGPamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
January 12, 2023

“Baywatch” icon and author-actress-model Pamela Anderson reveals details about the trauma she suffered as a child, her six marriages and the infamous sex tape in an exclusive interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Interviewed at her remote home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with Axelrod for an exclusive interview. Watch a video!
ZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival FlimZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival Flim
January 12, 2023

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey Brooks”), Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”). It follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
January 12, 2023

Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
January 12, 2023

Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!
share