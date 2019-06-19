VIDEO: Watch Liza Minnelli, Dick Van Dyke & More Help Launch Feinstein's atÂ Vitello's in LA!

Jun. 19, 2019  

Renowned musical force Michael Feinstein is at it again, this time in Studio City, California, where he just celebrated the opening of his newest supper club, Feinstein's at Vitello's. Doors opened at the iconic Tujunga Village location last week, with Feinstein himself headlining for two nights. To celebrate the launch of the new venue, he welcomed some of his most beloved showbiz friends, including Liza Minnelli and Dick Van Dyke, who both joined him onstage. Watch below as ABC7 goes inside the special celebration!

Feinstein's at Vitello's will be home to a roster of local jazz, musical theater, comedy acts and some of today's most celebrated performers coming into town. Plans to outfit the new club with an eclectic mix of entertainers will bring spirited, one-of-a-kind performances to the San Fernando Valley's favorite Italian restaurant. Feinstein's at Vitello's is Michael Feinstein's first location in Southern California and plans to align with the vision of his other nightclubs, Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.

Michael Feinstein is a pre-eminent force in contemporary music. As an Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, his career spans countless achievements on Broadway, five GRAMMY Award nominations, two Emmy nominations and legendary performances at The White House, Hollywood Bowl, Buckingham Palace and more. He currently serves as Principal Pops Conductor for the Pasadena Symphony, where he continues to support the legacy of the Great American Songbook to critical acclaim and champions music education with his Great American Songbook Foundation.

For more information, visit: http://www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com

