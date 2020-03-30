VIDEO: Watch Lindsay Mendez Sing 'Pretty Funny' From DOGFIGHT as Part of #54BelowatHome Series

Following a postponement of programming due to the virus developments, Feinstein's/54 Below has opened its vaults and launched a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.

Watch Lindsay Mendez sing Dogfight's 'Pretty Funny' below!

Lindsay Mendez is a gifted singer and actress who won the 2018 TONY, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Mendez also appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in the smash hit, Wicked, in the play Significant Other, and she received Drama Desk, Drama League, and OCC nominations for her portrayal of Rose Fenny in Second Stage's World Premiere musical DogFight. Other Broadway credits include: Godspell (2011 Revival), Everyday Rapture (Roundabout) and Grease (2007 Revival). Ms. Mendez is also an accomplished jazz and blues singer, and her debut jazz album entitled "This Time" is available now on Amazon.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You