VIDEO: Watch Lincoln Center at Home's Stream of JOSHUA BELL: SEASONS OF CUBA
Lincoln Center At Home is a new portal that enables families and communities to keep the arts front and center, and maintain vital connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of Lincoln Center At Home, they will stream archival Live From Lincoln Center episodes.
You can now watch their full stream of Joshua Bell: Seasons of Cuba. Check it out below!
Joshua Bell brings a taste of Cuba to Lincoln Center, with Dave Matthews, the Chamber Orchestra of Havana, and other special guests.
Mr. Bell performs excerpts from Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" and Ástor Piazzolla's "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires." The playlist also includes Cuban music with the singer-songwriter Carlos Varela, the pianist and composer Aldo López-Gavilán, the soprano Larisa Martínez, and the rocker Dave Matthews. The performance also marked the U.S. debut of the Chamber Orchestra of Havana.
