VIDEO: Watch Lea Salonga Sing ALADDIN with CRAZY EX- GIRLFRIEND Star!

Lea Salonga is back on tour, and just last week she stopped by NYC's Sony Hall, where she performed one of the songs she is best known for. Watch below as the Broadway legend is joined onstage by Vincent Rodriguez III, who plays Josh Chan on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, to sing "A Whole New World" from Aladdin!



The Disney legend who is known for her roles as the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II and is a judge on the Philippines hit version of "The Voice" has sold a staggering 19 million albums worldwide to date making her one of the best-selling Filipina artists of all time. She has performed for the likes of Diana, Princess of Wales, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Salonga boasts numerous accolades such as an Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award amongst others.

At age 18, she create the lead role of Kim in the musical Miss Saigon, first in the West End and then on Broadway - for which she won the Olivier and the Tony Award. She followed that as the first actress of Asian descent to play the roles of Eponine and Fantine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway. She also portrayed Eponine and Fantine in the musical's 10th and 25th anniversary concerts in London (both of which aired on PBS). She provided the singing voices of two official Disney Princesses: Jasmine in Aladdin (1992) and Fa Mulan in Mulan (1998). She was named a Disney Legend in 2011 for her work with The Walt Disney Company



For a full list of Salonga's remaining tour dates, visit: https://leasalonga.com/





