VIDEO: Watch Jimmy Awards Winner Ekele Ukegbu Perform from AIDA on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Jul. 30, 2019  

Just last month, the eleventh annual JIMMY AWARDS® were determined at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. This life-changing event was hosted by Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and presented by the Broadway League Foundation.

The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to Ekele Ukegbu, The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance (New York, NY) and Ethan Kelso, Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards (Logan, UT).

Click here for more from the big night and below, watch as Ekele performs a song from the musical she was nominated for- Aida- on Live with Kelly and Ryan!

