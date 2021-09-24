Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Broadway in Bryant Park with DIANA, SIX, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and More!

Broadway in Bryant Park featured performances from iconic Broadway shows and new productions opening soon.

Sep. 24, 2021  

Just yesterday, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park returned for a one-day-only event!

Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's Cubby & Christine, from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances was presented by Mercedes-Benz and Orgain.

Watch performances from Broadway shows below including 'The Main Event' from Diana, 'You Could Drive a Person Crazy' from Company, 'Salty Teardrops' from Caroline, or Change, 'Roxie Hart' from Chicago, 'Heart of Stone' from Six, and 'As Long as There Is Love' from Mrs. Doubtfire.

Check out photos from inside the big day here!

