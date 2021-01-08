VIDEO: Watch Donna McKechnie and American Dance Machine on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
ADM21’s mission is to create a “Living Archive” of great musical theater choreography.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a celebration of Donna McKechnie and The American Dance Machine with Nikki Feirt Atkins, Darius Barnes, Taeler Cyrus, Alex Debarr, Douglas Denoff, Alyssa Epstein, Sara Esty, Jess LeProtto, Sarah Meahl and Georgina Pazcoguin.
In 1972, Lee Becker Theodore, a noted Broadway Dancer, Choreographer and Director, had the vision to create a "Living Archive" of musical theater dance to address her belief that many great choreographic works are lost with the production of the musical they once embellished. ADM21's mission is to recreate great musical theater choreography by recreating iconic works as they were originally intended. For additional information, visit: http://www.adm21.org/
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking News: MEAN GIRLS Will Not Re-Open on Broadway
Another causality of the current pandemic. The Broadway production of Mean Girls has just announced that it will not reopen as a result of the contin...
Danny Burstein Pens Personal Essay Honoring Wife Rebecca Luker - ' You Just Knew She was a Special Human Being'
Danny Burstein has penned a personal essay reflecting on his 20-plus year marriage with Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker, who passed away this December ...
Lashana Lynch to Play 'Miss Honey' in MATILDA Movie Musical
No Time to Die star, Lashana Lynch will step into the role of the kindly Miss Honey in the upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning musical Matil...
BroadwayHD Announces January 2021 Lineup Including PETER PAN GOES WRONG, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of streaming productions set for January 2021....
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman Calls for 'Detroit-Style' Bailout for Broadway
As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues around the world, the theatre community is still anxiously awaiting news about a timeline the return of t...
VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
Check out this sneak peek from Isaac Mizrahi's next installment of ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE with special guest Jackie Hoffman!...