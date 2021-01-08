VIDEO: Watch Donna McKechnie and American Dance Machine on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a celebration of Donna McKechnie and The American Dance Machine with Nikki Feirt Atkins, Darius Barnes, Taeler Cyrus, Alex Debarr, Douglas Denoff, Alyssa Epstein, Sara Esty, Jess LeProtto, Sarah Meahl and Georgina Pazcoguin.

In 1972, Lee Becker Theodore, a noted Broadway Dancer, Choreographer and Director, had the vision to create a "Living Archive" of musical theater dance to address her belief that many great choreographic works are lost with the production of the musical they once embellished. ADM21's mission is to recreate great musical theater choreography by recreating iconic works as they were originally intended. For additional information, visit: http://www.adm21.org/