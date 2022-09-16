VIDEO: Watch Dolly Parton, Barlow & Bear and More in MEXICAN PIZZA: THE MUSICAL on TikTok

Mexican Pizza: The Musical, a star-studded production made for Mexican Pizza fans, by Mexican Pizza fans, premiered on TikTok! The cast featured Dolly Parton, the global music icon and influential Taco Bell superfan, who joined Taco Bell's biggest fans for a satirical musical about the "harrowing" story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza, featuring notable moments from Doja Cat's triumphant journey.

Written by Hannah Friedman with music by Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Mexican Pizza: The Musical featured original music to spotlight the brand's biggest fans featuring special appearances from Victor Kunda, TikTok extraordinaire, Doja Cat, Dolly Parton and more!

Watch below!