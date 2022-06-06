VIDEO: Watch Camille A. Brown's Speech at Final Curtain Call of FOR COLORED GIRLS...

This past weekend marked the final performance of the 7-time Tony nominated Broadway production of for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf at the Booth Theatre, home to the original 1976 production.

Following the bows, director and choreographer Camille joined the cast on stage to deliver a speech, thanking each and every person on-stage and off who brought this show back to it's home. In her speech, she acknowledged that after opening, the director is rarely needed back at the theatre, but she kept returning because this show was the first one of the few times she's been able to see Black girl joy on a Broadway stage.

Watch the speech below.

Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of music, dance, poetry and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls.