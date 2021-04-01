VIDEO: Watch Broadway Unite for the BROADWAY BACKWARDS Finale!

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Earlier this week, Broadway Backwards, the annual event where gender doesn't matter but love does, made its virtual premiere. This virtual edition explores how the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has specifically affected the LGBTQ community.

Click here to watch the full show and watch below as dozens of Broadway's biggest stars unite to perform the finale, "You Will Be Found," from Dear Evan Hansen.

"You Will Be Found" by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul is performed by Jenn Colella, Jay Armstrong Johnson and Cast Amy Adams, James Monroe Iglehart, Cheyenne Jackson, L Morgan Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Kelli O'Hara, Karen Olivo, Bernadette Peters, Sis and Elizabeth Stanley with special appearances by Debbie Allen, Matt Bomer, Brenda Braxton, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Loretta Devine, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cherry Jones, Aasif Mandvi, Michael McElroy, Javier Muñoz, Jim Parsons, Eve Plumb, Roslyn Ruff and Tony Yazbeck.