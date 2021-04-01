Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: Watch Broadway Unite for the BROADWAY BACKWARDS Finale!

Bernadette Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Kelli O’Hara and dozens more perform 'You Will Be Found' from Dear Evan Hansen.

Apr. 1, 2021  

Earlier this week, Broadway Backwards, the annual event where gender doesn't matter but love does, made its virtual premiere. This virtual edition explores how the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has specifically affected the LGBTQ community.

Click here to watch the full show and watch below as dozens of Broadway's biggest stars unite to perform the finale, "You Will Be Found," from Dear Evan Hansen.

"You Will Be Found" by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul is performed by Jenn Colella, Jay Armstrong Johnson and Cast Amy Adams, James Monroe Iglehart, Cheyenne Jackson, L Morgan Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Kelli O'Hara, Karen Olivo, Bernadette Peters, Sis and Elizabeth Stanley with special appearances by Debbie Allen, Matt Bomer, Brenda Braxton, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Loretta Devine, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cherry Jones, Aasif Mandvi, Michael McElroy, Javier Muñoz, Jim Parsons, Eve Plumb, Roslyn Ruff and Tony Yazbeck.

VIDEO: Watch Broadway Unite for the BROADWAY BACKWARDS Finale!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader Mug
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug (Rainbow)
Showtunes for $ Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles
VIDEO: First Look at the Digital Production of AN ELEPHANT IN THE GARDEN Photo

VIDEO: First Look at the Digital Production of AN ELEPHANT IN THE GARDEN

VIDEO: Watch Colella Sing DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Broadway Backwards Photo

VIDEO: Watch Colella Sing DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Broadway Backwards

VIDEO: Nomad Theatre Presents INCH OFF THE TOP as Part of the Micro-Film Series Photo

VIDEO: Nomad Theatre Presents INCH OFF THE TOP as Part of the Micro-Film Series

VIDEO: LaChanze, Williams & More Talk Diversity in Theatre Photo

VIDEO: LaChanze, Williams & More Talk Diversity in Theatre


More Hot Stories For You