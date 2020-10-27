Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Broadway Lip Syncer Colin O'Leary Take on Halloween Musicals

He's back with Coloween!

Oct. 27, 2020  

Colin O'Leary, who famously created the viral Broadway car lip sync videos, is at it again! O'Leary has released a new video, COLOWEEN: The O'Leary Horror Show, featuring segments from musicals like The Addams Family, The Rocky Horror Show, Carrie, and many more.

Check out O'Leary's original lip sync videos here, and meet the young Youtuber in this exclusive interview!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


