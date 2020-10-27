VIDEO: Watch Broadway Lip Syncer Colin O'Leary Take on Halloween Musicals
He's back with Coloween!
Colin O'Leary, who famously created the viral Broadway car lip sync videos, is at it again! O'Leary has released a new video, COLOWEEN: The O'Leary Horror Show, featuring segments from musicals like The Addams Family, The Rocky Horror Show, Carrie, and many more.
Check out O'Leary's original lip sync videos here, and meet the young Youtuber in this exclusive interview!
