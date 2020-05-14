Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Brandon Uranowitz, Isabelle McCalla & More in Episodes 3 and 4 of GALLERY VIEW
GALLERY VIEW finds White Star, the "11th largest toilet paper company...in New England", struggling to keep up with demand, production and competence in the age of COVID-19. Made up of a quirky cast of earnest hard-workers and entitled hangers-on, can the White Star team get its (ahem) act together to distribute toilet paper when it's most needed? Written by Broadway veterans Ellyn Marie Marsh & Gavin Lodge, Gallery View features Tony winner Faith Prince, Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz, as well as Adinah Alexander, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Arica Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Charlie Pollock, Cody Jameson Strand and Tad Wilson.
Watch episodes 3 and 4 below!
The 10-minute episodes will be released weekly.
