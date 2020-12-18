VIDEO: Watch Andrew Barth Feldman Perform Original Song!

Broadway veteran Andrew Barth Feldman has been keeping busy during the pandemic, including writing some of his own music. "My friends have been encouraging me to do more ~casual~ song posts on my Instagram and they liked this song so this is me being incredibly casual and sharing a cute lil ditty I wrote!" he writes.

Watch the full song below!

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.