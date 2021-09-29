VIDEO: Watch Alex Timbers and Sonya Tayeh Give Post-Tonys Speech at MOULIN ROUGE!

The company of Moulin Rouge had much to celebrate on Sunday night, as the show took home ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Two of the show's creators (and Tony winners), director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh stopped by the Al Hirschfeld Theatre last night for the first post-Tonys performance.

"It was absolutely thrilling to see all of our art community yesterday celebrated, and we are so happy that you're here," said Tayeh. "This beautiful show wouldn't be this beautiful show without everyone behind the scenes and in front of the scenes. We want to say thank you and celebrate all of the accomplishment with you!"

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.