Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

VIDEO: Watch Alex Timbers and Sonya Tayeh Give Post-Tonys Speech at MOULIN ROUGE!

pixeltracker

Moulin Rouge! won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Sep. 29, 2021  
        

The company of Moulin Rouge had much to celebrate on Sunday night, as the show took home ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Two of the show's creators (and Tony winners), director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh stopped by the Al Hirschfeld Theatre last night for the first post-Tonys performance.

"It was absolutely thrilling to see all of our art community yesterday celebrated, and we are so happy that you're here," said Tayeh. "This beautiful show wouldn't be this beautiful show without everyone behind the scenes and in front of the scenes. We want to say thank you and celebrate all of the accomplishment with you!"

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Moulin Rouge!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV